Pedestrian dies after minivan accident with juvenile driver

May 20, 2025 10:21 PM
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian died from injuries after he was hit by a minivan.

The sheriff's office said the accident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the area of 100 W and Mitchell Road (50 S). They said the minivan was driven by a juvenile boy when it struck a 47-year-old man on foot.

A man stopped and performed CPR, and was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the accident.

Curtis Jackson

