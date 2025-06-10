Dozens of kids reliving American history during Constitution Day Camp this week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Reconnect Southeast Idaho, a nonprofit community group created during the COVID-19 pandemic, is hosting their annual 'Constitution Day Camp' where kids have a chance to experience American history firsthand this week.

At Constitution Day Camp, kids take on the role of early American colonists and learn about life in the nation's formative years through hands-on activities like making bread, putting wax seals on their own copies of the Hanover Resolves, and conducting military drills like the colonial Virginia militia.

"Constitution Camp is an immersive place where kids come and they learn lessons," said Michele Holyoak, an elementary school teacher and camp director of Constitution Day Camp. "...But the most important part of what they learn here is to love our country... We are hoping to just build these kids to have a love of our country and to have patriotism and to be able to stand up for what's right and to stand up for their rights and hopefully carry that into adulthood."

The day camp started on Monday and welcomed over 70 kids, and more than 50 volunteers to their historically educational week of activities, which culminates in a patriotic musical performance on Friday evening for families and members of the community.

The musical performance will be 6 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel at 1633 Olympus Drive in Pocatello. For more information, you can visit Reconnect Southeast Idaho's website.