City of Pocatello addresses complaints of dry grass

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Parks and Rec is addressing online complaints of dry grass around the city and in the Mountain View Cemetery.

According to Parks and Rec and a post on the City of Pocatello Facebook page on Sunday, June 15, the city is aware of the dry grass and has repaired leaking sprinkler lines and timers causing dry grass in the area. People can expect to see greener grass in the next week.

The Mountain View Cemetery is currently undergoing a major waterline replacement project, which is affecting some sprinkler systems and could last through the summer.

