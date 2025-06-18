Skip to Content
Pocatello’s new Optimist Skatepark nears completion

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Crews from Pocatello Parks and Rec and Artisan Skateparks are putting the finishing touches on the brand new Optimist Skatepark with plans for it to be open to skaters later this summer.

The Optimist Skatepark boasts around 8,000 square feet of skateable surface and includes a six-foot-deep bowl, quarter pipe, stairs, rails, several metal-rimmed ledges, and a large vertical ledge feature in the shape of the State of Idaho.

"This is something that we've been waiting for for a long time," said Anne Butler, director of Pocatello Parks and Recreation. "I know the skaters in this community are ecstatic for this opportunity."

Butler said crews will finish the park and move on to installing new sprinkler lines before Parks and Rec announces a grand opening date for Optimist Skatepark.

Officials are asking people to stay off of the skatepark until it is officially open to avoid damaging fresh concrete and newly-laid sod coming in the next few weeks.

For updates on the Optimist Skatepark project, you can follow the City of Pocatello on Facebook.

