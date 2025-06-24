Pocatello Water Dept. to start main line replacement project in Historic Downtown on Wednesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Water Department will start replacing a stretch of water main line on South Arthur Ave. between West Whitman St. and West Terry St. in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Wednesday, June 25.

The project will cause street closures and parking restrictions through the area, and residents are asked to park away from the construction zones. Local access will be available through the construction when possible and will be restored at the end of each working day.

The water main replacement could cause temporary disruptions to water service; the Pocatello Water Department is encouraging residents in the construction areas to keep a supply of drinking water available.

The project is expected to wrap up in late August, weather permitting. For more information, you can visit the City of Pocatello website.