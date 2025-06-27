Nationwide search intensifies for missing Jefferson County FLDS teens

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The search for missing Jefferson County teens continues.

Organizations across the country are helping with the search for 13-year-old Allen Fisher and 15-year-old Rachelle Fisher. The teens are members of the Fundamental Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or FLDS, and were last seen on Sunday, June 22nd, in the Monteview area.

The Uvalde Foundation, based in Dallas, Texas, said it is expanding its search efforts through its Tucson, Arizona, chapter. This comes after an overnight tip suggested the missing youth may be headed to Fredonia, Arizona, or possibly Phoenix.

A Utah organization, Holding Out Help, spoke with Local News 8 earlier Friday. Executive director, Tonia Tewell said the search efforts can be complicated. She said the FLDS church has gotten smaller over the years, and many FLDS members don't live in the traditional communities like they used to.

They now live in "Pods" or smaller communities. Scattered across the country in rural locations.

If you happen to have any information on the whereabouts of the Fishers, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's office at (208) 745-9210.