BLM’s Challis office asks for input on proposed campsite fees

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) —The Bureau of Land Management is looking for public comment on proposed fee increases for campgrounds in the Challis area.

The Challis Field Office proposes to increase campground fees by $10 for campsites.

The draft states that the proposed increase aims to address issues related to increased visitor use, aging infrastructure, and rising operational and maintenance costs.

Click on the following link to review the draft plan.

https://www.blm.gov/sites/default/files/docs/2025-07/Challis%20Field%20Office%20Draft%20Business%20Plan_0.pdf

The comment period ends on August 8, 2025.

How to Submit Comments:

• Email: Send comments to BLM_ID_ChallisOffice@blm.gov

• In Person: Fill out a comment card and drop it in an Iron Ranger Fee Tube at participating campgrounds or stop by the Challis Field Office at 721 E Main Ave, Challis, ID