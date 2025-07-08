Bannock County emergency manager offers tips on summer power outage preparedness

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Summer power outages can be dangerous, especially when coupled with hot weather, and the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management is helping people get prepared in case the power goes out.

Risks of power outages increase during the summer with high winds and wildfires downing power lines and air conditioners and other electronics causing increased strain on power infrastructure. During power outages, hot weather can be potentially deadly for at-risk groups like the elderly and children.

Wes Jones, director of Bannock County's Office of Emergency Management, said the most important thing people can do to prepare for a power outage is to stay informed with updates from emergency managers and utility providers and review resources to know what to do in the event of a power outage.

"What we want to do is make sure that [people] have that information, it's readily available so that they get the front end," said Jones. "How to be prepared, what to do during, and then after the fact--it's those three areas of concern, and as we build that out for that preparedness it minimizes the mayhem and the chaos and the confusion."

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office app has a page dedicated to the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management complete with information for weathering a power outage.

Important tips to prepare for summer power outages include:

Make sure your household has a 72-hour kit stocked with food, water, and necessary medications.

Turn off breakers to minimize damage from potential power surges.

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Have coolers handy for perishable food and medications.

If a power outage occurs during hot weather, people are advised to conserve cool air in the home by closing windows and blinds and, if necessary, seek shelter in an air-conditioned, public place.

For more information, you can download the free Bannock County Sheriff's Office app from Google Play or the App Store, or visit the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management website.