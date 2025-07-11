Skip to Content
Pocatello area businesses turn out for Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Scramble

today at 12:53 PM
Published 2:33 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual 'Golf Scramble' tournament at the Highland Golf Course on Friday, attended by around 50 businesses from the Portneuf Valley.

The Golf Scramble is a tradition for 29 years running, with teams competing for prizes while making detours to check out rest stops set up by local businesses at each hole.

"We have companies from all over the area here sponsoring holes, set up on holes, and then we've got golf teams from all over the area visiting those sponsors, playing some golf," said Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. "A lot of networking, a lot of connecting; that's what we do at the chamber, we're helping folks connect."

Prizes for Golf Scramble winners included grills, tools, and gift baskets donated by area businesses.

For more information, you can visit the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce website.

Sam Ross

