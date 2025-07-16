Brush fire burns on the Idaho-Utah border
MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - A brush fire near the Idaho-Utah border has grown to over 1,500 acres. The fire is west of Interstate 15 in the Samaria Mountains area.
BLM fire managers said the 'Buckboard Fire,' started around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, approximately 10 miles southwest of Malad. The cause is labeled as natural.
No evacuations have been ordered, and no structures are threatened.
Multiple fire agencies are working the fire, including BLM, USFS Caribou-Targhee National Forest, BIA, Oneida County Fire, Malad Fire Department, and Holbrook Fire Department. Single Engine Air Tankers responded Tuesday as well.