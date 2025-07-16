Skip to Content
Local News

Brush fire burns on the Idaho-Utah border

Buckboard Fire burning near Idaho-Utah border on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
BLM
By
today at 8:55 AM
Published 9:09 AM

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - A brush fire near the Idaho-Utah border has grown to over 1,500 acres. The fire is west of Interstate 15 in the Samaria Mountains area.

BLM fire managers said the 'Buckboard Fire,' started around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, approximately 10 miles southwest of Malad. The cause is labeled as natural.

No evacuations have been ordered, and no structures are threatened.

Buckboard Fire burning near Idaho-Utah border on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Courtesy: BLM

Multiple fire agencies are working the fire, including BLM, USFS Caribou-Targhee National Forest, BIA, Oneida County Fire, Malad Fire Department, and Holbrook Fire Department. Single Engine Air Tankers responded Tuesday as well.

Curtis Jackson

