BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A box truck tipped over on State Highway 31, over Pine Creek Pass, injuring two people.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 22, 2025.

The two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Emergency crews from Swan Valley and Victor responded to the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.