Staffing company seeking welders, general laborers to fill constant need in Southeast Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– American Staffing in Pocatello is on the lookout for laborers and welders to fill an increasing demand from industry clients in the Portneuf Valley.

According to American Staffing managers, area industries are constantly looking for general laborers to fill roles in farming, construction, and trucking. The staffing company also has two major clients in perpetual need of welders for projects in the Pocatello area.

"That's going to be an ongoing thing for us," said Paulee Jester, marketing specialist for American Staffing in Pocatello. "Because of the smaller area that we are, it's kind of a struggle to find the welders that we need; so we're blasting social media outside of the state just to try to get this client the best welders that we can get for them that are skilled and qualified and pass welding tests."

The need for welders has been on a consistent upward trajectory over recent years. The American Welding Society estimates industries in the US will be short over 300,000 welders by 2029.

People wishing to apply for any of American Staffing's dozens of open positions in general labor or welding are invited to visit their website or visit them at their Pocatello office at 345 Yellowstone Ave., suite C2.