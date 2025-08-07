City of Pocatello working on new park on the east bench; area now closed to the public

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Work is underway on Pocatello's new 'Legacy Park' on Iron Bend Dr. on the city's east bench, and the Parks and Recreation Department wants people to stay clear so they can finish key projects before winter.

The Pocatello Parks and Rec department will start final grading and grass seeding on the nearly 5-acre plot, and the projects are slated to last for the remainder of the summer. In spring 2026, the city plans to install paved trails, a parking lot, and a playground.

Parks and Rec leaders say the future site of the park is closed effectively immediately to all public access, including foot traffic, ATVs, and other motorized vehicles, to ensure successful grass growth on the newly-seeded land.

For more information on the new park, you can visit the City of Pocatello website.