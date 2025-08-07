Skip to Content
Local News

City of Pocatello working on new park on the east bench; area now closed to the public

KIFI
By
today at 11:18 AM
Published 2:38 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Work is underway on Pocatello's new 'Legacy Park' on Iron Bend Dr. on the city's east bench, and the Parks and Recreation Department wants people to stay clear so they can finish key projects before winter.

The Pocatello Parks and Rec department will start final grading and grass seeding on the nearly 5-acre plot, and the projects are slated to last for the remainder of the summer. In spring 2026, the city plans to install paved trails, a parking lot, and a playground.

Parks and Rec leaders say the future site of the park is closed effectively immediately to all public access, including foot traffic, ATVs, and other motorized vehicles, to ensure successful grass growth on the newly-seeded land.

For more information on the new park, you can visit the City of Pocatello website.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content