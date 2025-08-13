Pocatello gives timeline updates for multiple outdoor improvement projects

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello has announced ongoing work on upgrade projects for parks, trails, and the Portneuf River, with many projects scheduled to start over the next two years.

Several of the updated projects include improvements to the Portneuf River to provide better access for swimmers and floaters.

The city is currently working with the Army Corps of Engineers on a Bureau of Reclamation-funded effort to move levees currently located near Centennial/Rainey Park and create better flood prevention, habitat restoration, and river access. The project is slated to begin in 2026.

An additional river access point will also be installed at the Greenway Trailhead, south of the Simplot Don Plant, with construction scheduled to begin in fall 2025.

Other city projects with updated 2025 construction timelines include:

The addition of another stretch of Greenway trail between Monte Vista Dr. and Pocatello Creek Road along I-15.

The installation of three restroom facilities at Optimist/Tydeman Park, Lower Ross Park, and the Upper City Creek parking lot.

A Forest Service-funded wildfire fuels reduction program to remove juniper trees from plots of city land in fire-prone areas.

For more information on the City of Pocatello community improvement project timelines, you can visit the city website.