Culver’s is serving up a taste of kindness to help fund local camp for kids with cancer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — People who ordered meals at the Culver’s restaurant in Idaho Falls not only had a chance to eat, but also did a little good by doing so. The fast-food chain is donating 10% of its proceeds made on Thursday, August 14th, from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M., to the Nonprofit organization Camp Magical Moments, a Cancer Camp for Idaho Kids.

"We run a week-long camp for kids with cancer to let them have a good time and be kids again," said Heather Olsen, Camp Director of Camp Magical Moments. "It is a camp that is run by all donations and grants. We serve our environment of kids with cancer, and so we just try to raise funds as much as we can. The camp runs off strictly on donations and community support. So come out and support your community."

Every year, Camp Magical Moments hosts up to 20 to 30 local kids with cancer to give them a normal summer camp experience.

This funding project will help them afford activities like rock climbing, archery, swimming, horse riding, and more.

The general manager of the Idaho Falls Culver’s, Craig Smith, says he's proud to support his community.

"What they do, we just really support Camp Magical Moments in their efforts to make people's lives, who you know, going through a lot, just a little better. And so it's a great cause, and we're super excited to donate 10% of sales to that cause today. And I'm really excited to be able to support them," said Smith.

If you missed out on the event, there will be another chance next Thursday, August 21, at the Culver’s restaurant in Ammon.