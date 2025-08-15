Charity organization’s statewide tour stops in Pocatello to present grant to local nonprofit

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Boise-based 'Idaho Community Foundation' made a stop in Pocatello on Friday during a tour celebrating the organization's nearly 40 years of philanthropic efforts; while in the Gate City, the foundation presented local nonprofit 'Community Suicide Prevention' with a $10,000 grant.

The Idaho Community Foundation's '$200 Million Moment' tour not only celebrates nearly four decades of collecting and distributing donations to nonprofit organizations around the state, it also celebrates the $200 million the foundation has raised in their 37 years of service.

"In Idaho, we rely a lot upon our nonprofit organizations to make their communities run and to take care of people's needs and to make Idaho a better place to live," said Rich Ballou, East Idaho Representative for the Idaho Community Foundation. "We feel it's our job to grow the culture of philanthropy in Idaho and encourage more people to give back, and we help them do that to make sure their money gets to the right place and accomplishes their objectives."

On the Pocatello stop of the $200 Million Moment tour, the Idaho Community Foundation presented a $10,000 grant to the Community Suicide Prevention organization, which provides suicide prevention education, resources, and survivor meetings in 16 counties.

Community Suicide Prevention chair, Rick Croft, said donations and grants are a necessary part of funding the organization's programs and enabling them to reach out and provide resources to more areas of Idaho.

"We're a nonprofit organization, 100% of money that gets donated to us goes into our organization, goes right back out into our communities," said Croft. "To get a grant for $10,000 is really going to help our efforts in supporting all of our communities."