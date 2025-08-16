Rigby crash ignites fire after driver misses curve

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A driver was trapped in his car with powerlines around him after he didn't make a curve on a street in Rigby.

Rigby Police said the 44-year-old man was driving north in a 2019 Subaru on South Clark Street when he failed to make the curve, knocking a power pole down and causing the power line to arc, which ignited dried grass between Clark St. and U.S. 20 around 12:50 p.m.

Police said the fire spread to nearby evergreen trees and threatened a nearby business.

The driver was able to escape through the passenger side door with help from officers.

Power was out for several businesses along East Main and Clark Street along with traffic lights at State and Main.

Rigby Police said they are continuing to investigate the accident.