Bannock County releases proposed budget for 2026, asks for public input

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Bannock County has released their draft budget for the upcoming 2026 fiscal year, which could see lower taxes for residents; county commissioners are asking people to review the proposed budget and provide feedback.

The proposed fiscal year 2026 budget comes to a grand total of $102.8 million (almost $1 million less than the fiscal year 2025 budget) and covers an array of county operations including court services, law enforcement, and improvement projects.

An estimated 33% of budget funding comes from property taxes (around $33.7 million), with the difference made up through service fees, grants, and reserves––this amount would translate to around $348.85 per $100,000 of taxable value for Bannock County residents, a $15 decrease in county property taxes year over year.

Bannock County Commissioners are asking for public input on the proposed budget, which can be found here. The commissioners are also hosting a public hearing on the proposed budget on August 26 at 11 a.m. in the Commissioners' Chambers of the Bannock County Courthouse.