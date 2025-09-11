Please Just Stay campaign back for another year to encourage conversations about suicide prevention

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello-based 'Please Just Stay' suicide prevention campaign has returned for its third year to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention resources during National Suicide Prevention Month in September.

The Please Just Stay campaign kicked off September 3, and dozens of signs bearing the slogan have popped up at businesses, city buildings, and homes in the Pocatello area. Organization leader Victoria Byrd said the signs are designed to show support and recognition to people struggling with poor mental health and inspire healthy dialogue about suicide.

"Even just saying the word suicide is really hard for people," said Byrd. "Our hope is that as people see things that they'll take a minute to reflect about what their own feelings are about it, and get comfortable being uncomfortable having those conversations. I know that I would much rather have an awkward conversation with my friend or my loved one and ask that really hard question, then to find out that they decided to end their life."

Byrd said Please Just Stay was created in 2023 to help build 'collective accountability' for suicide prevention in the community by asking people to check in on friends, loved ones, and neighbors and save them from suicidal thoughts and actions by directing them to appropriate help and resources.

Every year, Please Just Stay partners with area non-profit organizations dedicated to mental health and suicide prevention. For a full list of organization partners, suicide prevention resources, or for more information on the Please Just Stay campaign, visit their website HERE.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or call 911 for emergency assistance.