Photography workshops to be held at Craters of the Moon to celebrate National Public Lands Day

The following is a news release from the National Park Service.

ARCO, Idaho (News Release) – The National Park Service invites members of the public to celebrate the beauty of public lands and sharpen their photography skills in one of Idaho’s most iconic landscapes by participating in a special Nature Photography Workshop to commemorate National Public Lands Day.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve, located at 1266 Craters Loop Road, approximately 18 miles southwest of Arco, Idaho. It will be led by Doug Owen, who worked as a park ranger, park geologist, and education specialist for 19 years at Craters of the Moon and is also a professional photographer.

Workshop participants will gain ideas, methods, practices, and tips to take their nature and wildlife photography to a higher level, guided by Owen’s decades of experience in both land stewardship and nature photography. The workshop will start in a classroom setting in the Visitor Center, followed by shooting out in the park.

“National Public Lands Day, which is held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, provides a great opportunity for people to connect with the natural spaces that belong to them,” said Catherine Orland, interpretive park ranger at Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve.

Space in the photography workshop is limited to 30 individuals. There is no fee to attend. Members of the public that are interested in participating should call the park Visitor Center at (208) 527-1300 to reserve a spot.