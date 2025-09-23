Hiker dies after fall on Diamond Peak, Two others rescued

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - A hiking trip on Diamond Peak ended in tragedy last Saturday when a 52-year-old woman fell and disappeared from sight while descending the mountain with two companions. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident around 3:10 p.m. on September 20.

According to the sheriff's office, the group was navigating steep and unstable terrain when the woman lost her footing. One of the hikers attempted to reach her but was unable to do so due to the hazardous conditions.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Search and Rescue teams responded swiftly, but the terrain was too hazardous for a ground recovery. Sheriff Dave Hansen requested aerial assistance from 2 Bear Air Rescue, a specialized team based in Flathead County, Montana. The crew arrived and successfully extracted the two uninjured hikers.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., the rescue helicopter located the missing woman, who was confirmed deceased. Due to darkness and fuel limitations, her recovery was postponed until the following morning. At 9:00 a.m. on September 21, 2 Bear Air Rescue returned and removed the victim from the mountain.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office extended its deepest condolences to the victim’s family and expressed gratitude to 2 Bear Air Rescue for their critical role in the operation.

“Without their expertise and equipment, this mission would have taken significantly longer and posed greater risks to everyone involved,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.