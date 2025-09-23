Portneuf Health Brake for Breakfast set for Wednesday, October 1

The following is a news release from Portneuf Health.

POCATELLO, Idaho (News Release)—Portneuf Health invites the community to participate in its 26th annual Brake for Breakfast activities as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This fun, free drive-thru event will begin at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1 at Portneuf Medical Center. Breakfast, information, and gifts will be available until 10 a.m. or until supplies run out.

According to the American Cancer Society, roughly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Routine mammograms are performed to detect abnormal breast tissue that may be cancerous, sometimes before any symptoms appear. While there is no cure for breast cancer, early detection can lead to better treatment options and a higher survival rate.

The purpose of Brake for Breakfast is to raise awareness about breast cancer and remind women to schedule routine clinical breast exams and mammograms. Women considered to be at average risk for breast cancer should begin yearly mammograms at age 40. Women 55 and older should get a mammogram every one to two years. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health. Consult your primary care provider about your risk of developing breast cancer.

Our Brake for Breakfast event is designed for today’s on-the-go women. On your way to work, school or other morning activity, drive through our campus and pick up breakfast, breast cancer education and a special gift.

To schedule your mammogram, call 208-239-1500 or visit Portneuf.org/mammo today.