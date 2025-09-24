Body of missing Ririe motorcyclist found near Heise

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing motorcyclist's body was found Wednesday morning near the Y intersection of Kelly Canyon Road and Heise Road.

Mark Malicoat, 56, of Ririe was last heard from on Friday, September 19. A missing person report was filed on Monday, September 22, prompting Jefferson County deputies to begin a search in the Heise area. Efforts to locate Malicoat using cellphone data were unsuccessful.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 24, a family friend reported seeing tire marks on Forest Road 218. After several hours of searching, Malicoat’s motorcycle and body were discovered in the brush off the side of the road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff Anderson expressed condolences to Malicoat’s family and thanked the Central Fire Department, Tech Rescue, and Ririe Quick Response for their assistance in the search and recovery efforts.