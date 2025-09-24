Pocatello building new stretch of trail along I-15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– City construction crews are working on a new, nearly one-mile long stretch of trail along I-15 between Pocatello Creek Road and Monte Vista Drive, with plans to have the path finished before the end of the year.

The new path is a step forward in the city and Portneuf Greenway Foundation's ultimate goal: connecting Idaho State University and the Portneuf Wellness Complex with pedestrian trails.

"The pathways are very good for the residents and populace of Pocatello to be able to get out, to exercise, to walk, and to get out and enjoy the fresh air," said Merril Quayle, engineer for the City of Pocatello. "Another part is to be able to walk safely–this is detached from the public right-of-ways and the cars and the other vehicles, for the most part, to be able to get to point A to point B using alternative transportation."

The new stretch of paved path will connect the recently completed 'Connecting Communities Trail' from the Bannock County Events Center to Pocatello Creek Road with the Marshall Racine Trail, which ends at Monte Vista Drive, and the Farm Bureau Insurance Trail.

The Pocatello Creek Road to Monte Vista Drive trail was funded entirely through grants from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council and donations from local non-profit organizations.

Portneuf Greenway Foundation leaders said the next step after completing the trail segment is working on a master 'Trail Improvement Plan' to streamline the upkeep of Pocatello's nearly 30 miles of pedestrian pathways and find new ways to connect trails for greater pedestrian accessibility.

"We found that free and safe walking paths are highly valued by the community and it provides exercise and togetherness," said Dan Harelson, president of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation Board of Directors. "We're kind of finishing up some of these big projects, and so now we're looking at how can we help the city, and the community, with landscaping and just making the trails more pleasant places to be."

The Portneuf Greenway Foundation will hold a meeting on October 1 at 4:30 p.m. starting at the Portneuf Medical Center front entrance to get public input on the new Trail Improvement Plan.

For more information, you can visit the Portneuf Greenway Foundation website.