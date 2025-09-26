Meat-ing the need: Local donors fill Power County Senior Center freezers

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– The Power County Senior Center has full freezers thanks to a 1,200-pound donation of meat from local businesses.

American Falls area businesses, including Direct Communications, Snake River Farms, 5 Star Trucking, and many more, worked with the Power County 4-H/FFA Fat Stock Sale Committee to purchase locally raised pigs and cows during the Power County Fair auction.

The meat was processed and delivered to the Power County Senior Center to support their daily meals to area seniors and the center's Meals of Wheels program.

"We really appreciate these donors that have given us the meat, because it really helps with our budget," said Nancy Davis, director of the Power County Senior Center. "That's our biggest part of our budget is the meat that we have to purchase, where the meat [cost] is so high anymore."

The Power County Senior Center supports between 25-50 people during their daily, in-house meal service and as many as 20 local seniors through their home deliveries.