Move over, Black Friday! Plumbing services call the day after Thanksgiving ‘Brown Friday’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The day after Thanksgiving, most people know it as Black Friday, but some people are now calling it "Brown Friday." It earns that name because it's become a busy day for plumbing services.

If you're stuck unclogging the toilet the day after Thanksgiving, you're not alone. Local New 8 called several plumbing services, and they told us they have already responded to several house-plumbing emergency calls.

"We have anything from clogged drains to water leaks. You never know when your valve underneath the sinks will just drip or cause a flood, you know? But we're always happy to help," said Perry Selfridge, Technician for All About Plumbing Repair in Idaho Falls.

Homes that hosted Thanksgiving dinners for a large group are at an increased risk for plumbing issues the next day.

"You have build up all year round. Add 20 to 30 people to your house, and it creates more flow to those fixtures," said Selfridge.

Bathrooms are not the only spot for plumbing emergencies; it can also start in the kitchen.

"You're getting the fats, oils, and greases that go down naturally. So if you're at a kitchen sink, you'll either throw away your grease, and then you'll still wipe it out with a paper towel. Even washing your hands constantly every day," said Selfridge.

Selfridge suggests using a de-greasing agent that breaks down fats, oils, and greases to prevent those sink plumbing issues.

Selfridge says if you have questions on what de-greasing agent to use, they will be glad to offer their recommendations.

You can contact them at (208) 408-4668. They are open 24 hours a day.