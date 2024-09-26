Norway issues wanted notice for man connected to exploding pagers in Lebanon

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian authorities have issued an international wanted notice for a man linked to a Bulgaria-based company that may have been involved in the dissemination of exploding electronic devices to the militant Hezbollah group that killed dozens and wounded thousands in Lebanon last week. Thursday’s notice was the latest step in a multi-country investigation trying to piece together how thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies were rigged to explode. Norwegein authorities have declined to name the man or provide his nationality. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have blamed Israel for the coordinated attacks, which killed at least 37 people and wounded more than 3,000, including civilians. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.