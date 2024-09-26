Safety board says pedals pilots use to steer Boeing Max jets on runways can get stuck

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety investigators are making urgent recommendations to Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent certain 737s from veering off the runway after landing. The National Transportation Safety Board issued the recommendations Thursday. They stem from the NTSB’s investigation of an incident earlier this year involving a United Airlines plane in Newark, New Jersey. Pilots whose rudder pedals didn’t work had to exit onto a high-speed turnoff. The NTSB says a Boeing supplier, Collins Aerospace, determined that a sealed bearing was incorrectly assembled on parts that move the rudders, which pilots adjust to stay in the center of the runway after landing.

