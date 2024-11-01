Bolivia’s president accuses supporters of former leader Morales of seizing 3 military barracks

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Luis Arce has condemned the seizure of three military units by supporters of former President Evo Morales, calling it “an absolutely reprehensible criminal act that is far from any legitimate social claim of the Indigenous peasant movement.” Earlier on Friday, the armed forces had urged those responsible for the takeover to “immediately and peacefully” abandon the facility and warned that “anyone who takes up arms against the country will be considered a traitor.” The roadblocks and rallies over the past days have choked off major cities and disrupted supply lines, raising fears of food and gasoline shortages.

