Early voting reaches such heights that some Georgia polls may be Election Day ‘ghost town’

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Record levels of early voting are making it so polls in Georgia might be a “ghost town” on Election Day. Republicans tried to avoid voting early in the last two election cycles because Donald Trump cast doubt on the practice. This time he’s embraced it and his voters have followed in battlegrounds like Georgia, North Carolina and elsewhere. Early vote data doesn’t tell you who’s going to win an election, just who has cast a ballot. We won’t know how they voted until polls close Tuesday. Tona Barnes voted early for the first time in the northern Atlanta suburb of Marietta. She said Trump “keeps putting it out there to vote early.” Ashenafi Arega voted early for Kamala Harris “to save time.”

