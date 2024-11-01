Rescuers find body of worker swept away from Tennessee factory by Hurricane Helene flood

ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) — Rescue workers in Tennessee have recovered the body of the final person still missing after massive flooding from Hurricane Helene hit a plastics factory there. Twenty-nine-year-old Rosa Andrade was one of six employees killed after they were unable to escape the rising waters in Erwin, a small town in East Tennessee. Surviving workers have stated they were not allowed to leave Impact Plastics until water had flooded the plant’s parking lot and the power went out. The company’s owner has disputed that claim. The raging waters swept away 11 workers on Sept. 27 and only five were rescued. More than 200 deaths have been attributed to Helene.

