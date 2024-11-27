F1 great Ayrton Senna’s high-octane life in focus of new Netflix series about racing champion

SAO PAULO (AP) — Thirty years after his death in a high-speed crash viewed by millions around the world, Formula One champion Ayrton Senna’s high-octane life is also about to play out in front of a global audience. The legendary Brazilian driver is the subject of a six-episode Netflix series that debuts on Nov. 29 and follows him from his early go-kart days to his fatal accident at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994. Senna’s complex personality comes to life through Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone, who embraced the challenge of portraying such a popular figure. Leone told The Associated Press that “this is quite a character, the biggest hero in Brazil, not only in sport.”

