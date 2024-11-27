From Jelly Roll to TWICE, top acts hit ‘Amazon Music Live’ to spotlight their upcoming projects

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If you want your upcoming album promoted on a huge platform, go to “Amazon Music Live.” Some of the industry’s most popular performers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran and J Balvin, have graced the stage during the weekly concert series that normally airs after the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” contest on Prime Video. Each show is unique with Amazon Music working closely with artists to create new and bespoke sets that reflect the artist’s vision and style. This third is season has included Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Halsey, J Balvin, Gunna and TWICE. Snoop Dogg will hit the stage for “AML’s” season finale this week.

