Imprisoned Kremlin critic stands a second trial for opposing Ukraine war

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Gorinov has appeared in court for a second trial for opposing Russia’s war in Ukraine. The new trial against Gorinov, a former member of a Moscow municipal council who is suffering from a chronic lung condition, is the latest in the unrelenting crackdown on dissent that the Kremlin unleashed after sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Gorinov is already serving a seven-year prison term for public criticism of the full-scale invasion under a law that essentially bans any public expression about the war that deviates from the official narrative. Authorities launched a second case against him last year over conversations about Ukraine he had with his cellmates.

