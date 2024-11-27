Republican Miller-Meeks wins reelection after recount in close Iowa congressional race

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is headed back to Congress after winning her reelection bid. The win will help Republicans pad a thin majority in the U.S. House and keeps the party in control of all four of Iowa’s congressional seats. Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Christina Bohannan in a rematch of 2022, when Miller-Meeks won by 7 percentage points. The margin this year was much tighter – Miller-Meeks earned fewer than 1,000 more votes than Bohannan, making her lead less than a percentage point. Bohannan on Nov. 14 requested a recount, but she still came up short.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.