Two companies drop McGregor after civil jury ruled he must pay $250K to woman who says he raped her

LONDON (AP) — Two companies have cut ties with Conor McGregor after a civil court jury in Ireland ruled last week that he must pay nearly 250,000 Euros ($257,000) to a woman who accused the mixed martial arts fighter of raping her. Proximo Spirits, the owner of Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12, will no longer feature McGregor’s name or image. Video game developer IO Interactive ended its collaboration with McGregor, who had played a character in a game. Nikita Hand said the Dec. 9, 2018, assault after a night of partying left her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. McGregor said she fabricated the allegations after the two had consensual sex.

