White supremacist prison gang leader accused of attacking two California prison officers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A white supremacist prison gang leader is accused in the attempted homicide of two officers at the California State Prison in Sacramento. Authorities say Ronald D. Yandell, a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, allegedly attacked two officers last Friday morning as they were transferring him back to his cell after an appointment at the prison’s health building. Yandell is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter. Authorities say he is part of the Aryan Brotherhood’s three-member leadership commission. He was convicted in April of directing murders and a drug-trafficking operation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.