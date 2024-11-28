High-ranking military official in China placed under investigation, defense ministry says
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry says a a high-ranking military official is under investigation. The official is Miao Hua, who is director of the political work department on the powerful Central Military Commission that oversees the People’s Liberation Army. Miao is one of five members of the body that oversees the world’s largest standing military, in addition to China’s leader Xi Jinping, who heads the commission. This is the third such major shakeup for China’s defense establishment in the past year. In June, China announced the expulsion of two former defense ministers from the party.