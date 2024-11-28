Adani fraud allegations rock Indian Parliament as opposition demands probe into billionaire’s firms

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s opposition has disrupted Parliament for a third day, protesting the government’s silence over allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani, who was recently indicted in the U.S. for alleged fraud and a scheme to pay bribes. As Speaker Om Birla convened the powerful lower house of Parliament on Thursday, opposition members shot up from their seats and crowded the aisles, shouting anti-government slogans. Opposition parties have accused the government of protecting Adani, an Indian coal magnate. One of Asia’s richest men, Adani, was thrust into the spotlight last week when U.S. prosecutors charged him and seven of his associates with securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and wire fraud. The Adani Group has rejected the allegations as baseless.

