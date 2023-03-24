Truck fire shuts major Maryland highway weeks after deadly tanker fire in the region

By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

A tanker crash sparked a massive fire on a Baltimore County interstate Friday, Maryland State Police and local officials said.

The driver was taken to a local trauma center, the state police said. No other injuries have been reported.

Firefighters stood back as a yardslong trail of bright orange and red flames roared from the pavement, fueling thick black smoke that rose into the predawn darkness, an image released by the Baltimore County Fire Department shows.

A tanker strike team is responding, the fire department said.

Maryland’s State Highway Administration says the crash was on 1-795 and all ramps are closed from inner and outer loops.

The crash happened just weeks after a deadly gas tanker crash on a highway in nearby Frederick, Maryland.

CNN is reaching out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

