2 injured, including child, after shooting at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, Houston police say, shooter is also down

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — The shooter at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church was a woman between 30 and 35 years of age who was armed with a long gun and accompanied by a child, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters at a Sunday news conference.

“She is deceased here on the scene,” Finner said.

The child is approximately 4 to 5 years old, according to the chief. Once the woman entered the church, she began to fire, he said. Two off-duty police officers engaged the shooter and struck her.

“Unfortunately, the 5 year-old kid was hit and is in critical condition at a local hospital,” Finner said. “There was a 57-year-old man who didn’t have anything to do with it, I don’t think, who was shot in the leg. He’s seeking treatment in the hospital.”

The chief later said it was unclear who fired the shot that hit the child.

It is also unclear what the motive for the shooting was or what the child’s relationship to the shooter was, police said.

The reported shooting was at 3700 Southwest Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Lakewood Church – a megachurch about 6 miles from downtown Houston – confirmed reports of “shots fired,” saying on X, “There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene. That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez also posted about the incident, saying the possible shooter appeared to be down. He had earlier said a Harris County sheriff’s deputy had fired the shot, but later clarified that did not appear to be the case, saying “other agencies fired.”

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, “Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred.”

The governor added he has been in contact with local and state officials to “help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act.”

A Lakewood parishioner at the scene told CNN affiliate KPRC he was inside the church waiting for the Spanish language service to start when he heard multiple shots fired. The man was then instructed by a church usher to run, he told KPRC. The service was slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET, according to the church website.

CNN has reached out to Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Lakewood Church, now located in what used to be a sports arena, was founded by Osteen’s father in the 1950s.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

