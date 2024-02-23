Wayne LaPierre should pay the NRA more than $4.3 million for misusing charitable funds, jury finds

By Sabrina Souza and Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Longtime National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre should pay the powerful gun rights group $4.3 million in damages for mismanagement and misspending charitable funds on lavish personal trips, no-show contracts and other questionable expenditures, a New York jury decided on Friday.

The jury found the New York Attorney General’s Office proved he violated his fiduciary duties from 2014 to 2022 when he was at the helm of the non-profit group.

The jury found that he caused $5.4 million in damages to the NRA by violating his statutory duties, but he proved he already repaid a little over $1 million to the charity.

The jury also found cause to remove him as executive vice president of the gun rights group. Although he resigned last month, the judge will decide whether to permanently bar him from leading the NRA in an upcoming bench trial.

But the jury did not find him liable for breaking laws against self-dealing when he secured a post-employment contract with the NRA in a package that the New York Attorney General’s office valued at over $17 million, finding that it was properly approved in advance by the NRA board.

The jury began deliberations February 16 in a case that spotlights one of the most powerful lobbying groups in a nation with more civilian guns than people.

