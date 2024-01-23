Fatalities reported, including Rio Tinto employees, after an airplane crashed in Canadian Northwest Territories

By Sara Smart and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

(CNN) — An unspecified number of people died after a plane crashed Tuesday in Canada’s Northwest Territories near the town of Fort Smith while it was headed to a diamond mine, officials said.

Some of the passengers aboard the aircraft were employees at Rio Tinto, a global mining company, according to a Tuesday statement from the group.

The company didn’t say how many of its workers were on the plane but noted that the crash resulted in fatalities while the airplane was on its way to a company diamond mine.

The Northwest Territories coroner also said there were fatalities in the crash but didn’t specify the number, according to a news release obtained by CNN.

“At this time, we can confirm there are fatalities but we will not be providing any additional information pending next of kin,” Northwest Territories Coroner Garth Eggenberger said in a news release.

In response to the crash, Fort Smith Health Centre activated its mass casualty protocol around 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

The crash also drew responses from the Royal Canadian Mounted Patrol, the Canadian Rangers and the Royal Canadian Air Force. Investigators with the Northwest Territories coroner’s office and the Transportation Safety Board were also sent to Fort Smith following the crash.

The aircraft involved is a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which said it is investigating the crash. The aircraft can carry up to 19 passengers, according to Northwestern Air Lease’s website. CNN has reached out to Northwestern Air Lease for comment.

R.J. Simpson, the Premier of the Northwest Territories, released a statement extending his deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who were aboard the airplane. He also encouraged affected residents to seek support and use mental health resources provided by the government.

“The impact of this incident is felt across the territory,” Simpson said. “The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbors, colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten.”

On Tuesday morning, the Canadian Rangers and the Royal Canadian Air Force responded to a report of lost contact with an aircraft outside of Fort Smith, David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with the RCAF in Winnipeg, told CNN Canada news partner CBC News.

Visibility was poor during the early hours Tuesday morning but improved by around 10 a.m., according to CNN’s weather team.

The air force flew a CC 138 Twin Otter from Yellowknife and a CC 130J Hercules in Trenton to assist with search and rescue, Lavallee said. Additional units training in Calgary were also dispatched.

As part of the response, the RCMP and Canadian Rangers also conducted ground searches, Lavallee told CBC.

Following the crash Tuesday morning, Fort Smith officials asked to stay away from the crash site to allow officials to respond.

“Please be advised that an aviation incident occurred this morning,” the town of Fort Smith said in a post on Facebook. “This is a new situation and the Town of Fort Smith is preparing to respond and provide support in any way.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CNN that they will be assisting the coroner’s office and TSB with the investigation throughout the night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN's Taylor Ward and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.