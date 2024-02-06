Attackers killed during assault on main courthouse in Istanbul

By Gul Tuysuz, CNN

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) — Two attackers have been killed in an attempted assault at the main courthouse in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Turkish interior minister said on X.

The deceased attackers were a man and a woman, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. He said they were members of the Marxist-Leninist armed group the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front.

Six people, including three police officers were injured in the attack, the minister said.

The assault took place at the Caglayan Courthouse just before midday Istanbul time.

The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, known as the DHKP-C, has previously carried out attacks in Turkey, including in 2015 when armed members took hostage and killed a prosecutor at the same courthouse.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

