US asks Haiti’s Prime Minister to ‘move forward’ on political transition amid turmoil

(CNN) — The US has called for “urgent” movement toward a political transition in Haiti, as gangs run amok in Haiti’s capital and opposition groups demand Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s resignation.

Asked on Wednesday if the US had asked Henry to resign, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “What we’ve asked (Henry) to do is move forward on a political process that will lead to establishment of a presidential transitional council that will lead to elections.”

A plane carrying Henry landed in Puerto Rico on Tuesday after days of speculation about his whereabouts, according to a spokesperson for the US territory’s governor. He had previously been visiting Kenya to sign an agreement securing a Kenyan-led security mission to restore security in the Caribbean country.

Since last week, and while Henry was in Nairobi, Port-au-Prince has been gripped by a wave of highly coordinated gang attacks on law enforcement and state institutions. Armed groups have burned down police stations and released thousands of inmates from two prisons, in what one gang leader described as an attempt to overthrow Henry’s government.

The gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier, has taken credit for the attacks and warned of even more dire consequences if the international community “continues to support Henry.”

“If Ariel Henry doesn’t step down, if the international community continues to support Ariel Henry, they will lead us directly into a civil war that will end in genocide,” Cherizier told Reuters in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.

“The international community, especially the United States, Canada, France, and the Core Group will be responsible for all the people who die in Haiti.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

