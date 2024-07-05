How to help Hurricane Beryl victims

CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Hurricane Beryl, an early-season storm super-charged by abnormally warm ocean temperatures, hammered several Caribbean islands and killed at least nine people.

Grenada’s Carriacou island was “flattened” when Beryl made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. It was also the strongest storm to impact Jamaica in more than 15 years.

Several charities are actively distributing aid throughout the region. If you’d like to help victims, click here or use the form below.

