Pocatello flight to Denver a possibility in near future

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A daily direct flight from Pocatello Regional Airport to Denver could be available to the public by the summer.

Alan Evans, airport manager, lead the city in applying for a grant to support a new travel option for southeast Idaho.

The $700,000 Small Community Air Service Development grant would subsidize the flight by paying for any unfilled seats until the flight is self-sustaining.

While the grant is competitive, Evans has high hopes that "any day now," Pocatello could be chosen for the grant. The Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls is also in the running.

"We've talked with the airlines about this and we feel even if we don't get the grant at this time, maybe down the road they may still be interested in flying it," Evans said. "They've been very happy with our numbers and they feel there's a market here that could sustain this sort of a flight."

Evans said Pocatello has offered to invest $80,000 into marketing and promoting flights to Denver. Community support through funding is a requirement for the grant, he said.

Community members who are excited about the possibility call Evans regularly, he said.

"We feel very good that this could work for us," Evans said.

United Express would be the airline conducting the a 50-person passenger plane to Denver International Airport. More details, such as a ticket pricing index, would be worked out if Pocatello is chosen to receive the grant.