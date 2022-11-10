Pocatello, Chubbuck mayors to sign proclamation in support of nurse practitioners

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University’s School of Nursing will showcase the role of the nurse practitioner (NP) November 6-12, 2022, as NPs across the country celebrate more than 50 years of practice during National Nurse Practitioner Week.

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England will offer a proclamation celebrating Nurse Practitioner Week in the main lobby of the Beckley Nursing Building on ISU’s Pocatello campus on Nov. 11, 9 a.m., with a brief reception to follow.

In the United States, there are approximately 325,000 nurse practitioners, with 1,401 in Idaho and 75 in Bannock County. Nationally, an additional 25,000 nurse practitioner students graduate each year. Idaho was the first state in the nation to offer full-practice authority for nurse practitioners, granting patients full and direct access to more health care options. Focusing not only on diagnosing and managing acute and chronic illnesses, nurse practitioners integrate health promotion, disease prevention, counseling and patient education to help patients understand their complete health picture.

To learn more about nurse practitioners, log on to the AANP website at aanp.org.