3 vehicle collision near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on Nov. 12, 2022, at eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County.

A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving east bound on I-86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound.

The Cadillac SRX was driven by an 18-year-old male driver from Pocatello. He was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The Toyota Tacoma pickup was occupied by a 38-year-old male driver from American Falls, a 41-year-old female passenger from Pocatello, and a 25-year-old female passenger from Boise. None of the occupants in the Toyota Tacoma pickup were wearing seat belts and were all transported to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance.

The 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was driven by a 24-year-old male from Rupert.

Traffic on eastbound I86 was blocked for 3 hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.