Property taxes due Dec. 20, tax bills mailed on Monday

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County property owners can expect to soon find their property tax bills in their mailboxes. Treasurer Jennifer Clark’s office mailed the 2022 bills along with an informational flyer on Monday.

Taxes are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Any tax payments postmarked or received after the due date will be considered late. Late fees and interest will be added to the base tax amount.

For the December payment, property owners can choose to pay their taxes in full or just the first half installment. The second half installment must be paid by June 20, 2023, to avoid late fees and interest. If the second half payment is delinquent, interest will be calculated from January 1st until taxes are paid in full.

Effect of failure to receive notice: If you do not receive a tax notice for your property, this does not excuse the late charge and interest for non-payment. See Idaho Code 63-902(9).

Payments can be made with credit/debit card*, check**, money order, or cash. Please have your parcel number available. Payments can be mailed, dropped off using the drop box, paid online, by phone, or in person.

Mail Payments: 624 E. Center St., Room 203, Pocatello, ID 83201 (Must be postmarked on or before Dec. 20)

Drop-Off Payments: If you prefer not to come inside the courthouse, there is a secure, white “drop box” located in front of the courthouse on the corner of Center Street and 6th Avenue in Pocatello. (The drop box is collected multiple times each day during the tax season.)

Online payments: (require credit/debit card or electronic checks) https://client.pointandpay.net/web/BannockCountyTreasID

Phone payments: call (208)236-7220. Please have your parcel number available.

In-Person Payments: Bannock County Courthouse (624 E. Center St.) Room 203.

*Payments made using debit/credit cards will be charged a processing fee by the outside vendor.

**If you pay with a check, please write the parcel number on the check.

For questions, please contact the Bannock County Treasurer and Tax Collector Office at 208-236-7220. More information can be found on bannockcounty.us/treasurer/